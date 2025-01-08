Okanagan's first sports inclusive sports team operating in West Kelowna

Photo: Melissa Grassmick

Melissa Grassmick has been busy the past few years trying to make life better for her daughter and other children whether they live with a disability or not.

After spearheading construction of Julia’s Junction, an inclusive playground that opened 18 months ago, Grassmick has now turned her attention to organized sports.

Grassmick has partnered with BC Wheelchair Basketball to start as Okanagan junior wheelchair basketball program.

While there are programs in individual sports such as skiing and golf, Grassmick says she was surprised to learn there wasn’t a “single team sport opportunity for people with disabilities in the Okanagan.”

“The program is run in partnership with BC Wheelchair Basketball but we are helping to run it locally because they are based in the Lower Mainland.”

The local program began last fall with about 12 kids taking part.

After a break for the holiday season they are resuming activities this week.

“It’s just weekly practices at this point, skills and drills,” said Grassmick.

“We are working towards a competitive team where we could play other teams, but because the Okanagan doesn’t really have any teams, especially in the junior division, we don't really have anybody to play unless we were to travel to the Lower Mainland.”

Right now, she says there are five kids that are quite serious and she expects to be able to form a proper team over the course of the next year.

The best part, she says, is it’s open to everyone.

“This is a combination of able bodied kids as well as kids with disabilities.

“It’s an inclusive program so literally anyone can sign up.

“Wheelchair basketball can be played by anybody, even at a competitive level. The wheelchair is just a piece of equipment like the ball is.

The group gathers every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Green Bay Bible Camp off Boucherie Road.

Those interested are asked to click here to register.

If you have questions, you can contact Melissa at [email protected].