West Kelowna rock throwing suspect arrested

Photo: Rob Gibson RCMP have arrested someone in connection to several window breaks.

A man caught this weekend driving through a West Kelowna neighbourhood with a collection of large rocks has been arrested and charged in relation to a series of window-breaking incidents.

Police had been looking for the person who allegedly threw rocks through the windows of three separate homes on Pinot Noir Drive, Dec. 15, 2024.

On Sunday. Jan. 5. at approximately 4 a.m., police were patrolling the neighbourhood and spotted a vehicle that matched the one they'd been searching for.

When an officer stopped the car, police said they spotted "large rocks" located "in plain view within his vehicle." A man was then arrested without incident.

“Thanks to the keen observation of our front-line officers, this suspect has been arrested,” Insp. Jason Charney said in a press release.

“We also thank the Pinot Noir Drive residents in assisting in our investigation by supplying information and video surveillance which ultimately led to this arrest.”

The suspect was transported to cells and will appear before the court.