Woman captures footage of deer chasing coyote in West Kelowna

Contributed

A coyote attempting to be wily got its comeuppance in West Kelowna Sunday morning.

Lorraine Forrest shared video with Castanet showing the coyote being chased down a hillside by an angry deer.

Forrest, who is visiting from England, had been filming a small herd of deer on the bank outside her parents’ home on Gala View Drive near Mission Hill Family Estate Winery. She didn't realizing a coyote was hunkered down right next to her.

She says the animal was well camouflaged, but apparently not to the deer. When she went into the house, Forrest continued to record on her phone and that’s when one of the deer came racing down the hill scaring the coyote and chasing down to the fence.

The video shows the wild dog trotting back and forth on the wrong side of the fence while the herd of deer watches from above.