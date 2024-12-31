Telemark Nordic ski centre hosting Jan. 1 ski challenge

Photo: Contributed

The Telemark Nordic centre in West Kelowna is inviting everyone to kick off their 2025 fitness goals with a ski.

The centre is holding a one-hour cross-country skiing challenge on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

“How many laps of our 2.5-km course can you complete in an hour,” asks the event page.

The beginner-friendly loop invites people of all ages and abilities with rentals available at the Telemark daylodge.

“We are all in this fitness resolution together,” said the event page. “At the end, we will total the distance of all participants and see how far we, as a group, can ski from one side of the province to the other. Prizes are offered.”

One canned food item donation will get you entered in the event and no pre-registration is needed.

Telemark is located nine kilometres up Glenrosa Road.