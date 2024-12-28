Westbank Lions fill hearts and bellies this holiday season

Photo: Contributed On Christmas day, Westbank Lions family and friends gave up their traditional Christmas to ensure everyone in the communities of Westbank, West Kelowna and Peachland had a place to stay warm and celebrate.

The Westbank Lions Club made Christmas a little merrier for the less fortunate this year.

Leonard and Leah Thordarson, members of the Westbank Lions Club, decided they wanted to give back this holiday season.

Their daughter, Lenetta Parry, who works for the Salvation Army Okanagan Central told them there were no agencies on the Westside who would be serving Christmas meals to the unhoused population this year so they stepped in and started planning.

The Westbank Lions Club decided they would take the lead on hosting the Christmas dinner but they didn't have a lot of time to make it happen.

"It was important for us to ensure that our dinner took place on Christmas Day — not a month before, not a week before Christmas. We want everyone to feel special in our community, especially during the holidays. Christmas can be a lonely time, so if we could impact just one person living on the street and make it a little less depressing then it's the right thing to do," says Leah Thordarson.

On Christmas Day, Westbank Lions family and friends gave up their traditional Christmas to ensure everyone in the communities of Westbank, West Kelowna and Peachland had a place to stay warm and celebrate.

Volunteers set up tables, chairs, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and treats at the Westbank Lions Hall early Christmas morning. The team also made 60 goodie bags containing toques, gloves, socks, a face cloth, a hand towel, hygiene items, and treats.

The doors opened at 11 a.m. and the unhoused population were invited to come in and stay warm. They were met with friendly volunteers.

"Everyone was chatting, smiling and laughing," says Parry. "Some of the guests needed a handshake, a hug, a conversation, a non-judgmental place to share their story.

"One of my most special moments was allowing someone to use my phone so he could call home and tell his mom that he was safe and wanted to wish her a Merry Christmas," Parry says.

The Lions family and friends cooked four turkeys, two hams, plus all the fixings and started serving guests at 3:30 p.m. Those in attendance were treated to dinner and a movie with the classic Christmas movie Elf playing on the big screen.

The inaugural Christmas Day dinner served 50 meals plus 12 take-out meals.

"Every single guest was so appreciative, one person even stated it was the best Christmas day they had experienced in years," Parry says.

The Westbank Lions Club wants to thank its partner organizations including; the City of West Kelowna, the Salvation Army Okanagan Central, the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Turning Points, KANDU, Primary Urgent Care, United Way, and Vadium Security.

"Plus, the Lions family, friends, and volunteers who gave up their Christmas to make this day so special for those in need," Thordarson says.

If you are interested in learning more about the Westbank Lions Club or wish to get involved with upcoming community events, please email Leah Thordarson at [email protected].