West Kelowna woman still struggling with 'bad tattoo'; thankful for help

Photo: Contributed

A West Kelowna woman is hoping for a better 2025 as she continues to recover from a nightmare tattoo experience in Las Vegas last spring.

The woman, who asked us to use the name Jade instead of her real name, says she has had a very challenging time as a result of her bad tattoo experience.

Jade said she was in Las Vegas with her son who was getting a tattoo when she decided to get one too.

"He did an absolutely fantastic tattoo on my son."

But when her turn came, things went sideways.

Not only did the tattoo artist do a poor job, Jade says he also began touching her inappropriately.

"At one point, he (the tattoo artist) came back — I've actually filed a police report — he came back and had a 'hard-on' and he was touching me inappropriately, pushing up against me."

Jade says she has had a difficult time moving forward with her complaints against the tattoo artist and the business.

She filed a complaint with the Southern Nevada Health District, and it was determined that the artist had an expired body art card.

The owner of Illuminati Tattoo, David LePenske, told 8 News Now in Las Vegas that the tattoo artist is no longer employed by the shop.

Castanet and 8 News Now reached out to LePenske for comment, but did not receive a reply.

Jade says her legal efforts have also hit a dead end.

"I had hired Maier Gutierrez & Associates in Las Vegas, they said they had an airtight case and moved forward with prosecuting the tattoo business and sent multiple letters with no reply."

Jade says after a few months of trying, the case went nowhere and Las Vegas police are also not moving forward with charges.

"They just told me a few weeks ago that they will not be moving forward."

Jade says she is now in counselling trying to work through everything that happened.

The one bright spot has been the work of Rare Ink & Removal who have helped her get rid of the constant reminder of the nightmare.

"I can’t express the gratitude I have for these ladies and how they have tried to make what is an awful and painful experience as light and happy as possible," says Jade.

"I really don’t know what I would do without them."

Jade has now had three tattoo removal sessions, and Janelle Lamont, with Rare Ink & Removal, tells Castanet that she will likely need at least one more treatment, "[Jade] may need one more session. We won't know for another seven weeks."

"I really want Janelle and [the] team at Rare Ink & Removal to get some amazing positive exposure for this as they are doing this for free out of the kindness of their hearts. I really don’t know what to say to truly express how grateful I feel to now know them.

"It's excruciating, but worth it, each time I feel a piece of what happened slowly washing away," Jade said.

Illuminati Tattoo remains open for business in Las Vegas and has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews.

Rob Gibson