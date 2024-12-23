RCMP respond after fake grenade arrives in mail

Photo: Contributed

RCMP had to respond to an unusual call just a few days ahead of Christmas.

A call came in from a West Kelowna resident after they received what looked like a real grenade in the mail, Monday, December 23rd.

The resident had no idea what else to do or who else to call so they called RCMP.

"West Kelowna RCMP attended the address and the grenade was determined to be a novelty item," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Turns out the grenade was an inert novelty item, ordered by a next door neighbour that was delivered to the wrong address.

"The neighbour showed proof of purchase and documentation of the tracking number information, the item was examined and confirmed to be a novelty item."

Watters says the case was then closed as there was no offence or criminality related to the incident.