Firefighters battle truck blaze in West Kelowna

Contributed

A white Dodge Ram truck was fully engulfed in flames Friday afternoon in West Kelowna.

A motorist driving by said she could hear popping noises and saw heavy flames.

The driver told Castanet the truck fire occurred at Westlake and Industrial Road next to Highway 97.

The West Kelowna Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after the fire began.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Castanet has reached out to the West Kelowna Fire Department for more information.