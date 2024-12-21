248501
West Kelowna  

Gorman employees pay-it-forward by donating to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Gorman's helps food bank

The Gorman Group continued its long-standing tradition of handing out turkeys to employees at their five locations across British Columbia and Washington State.

In addition to operating the mill in West Kelowna, the Gorman Group has companies in Revelstoke, Canoe, Lumby and Oroville, Wash.

The company has been handing out turkeys to nearly a hundred employees for the past 73 years.

This year many of the employees chose to pay it forward by gifting their turkeys to local food banks, resulting in over 780 pounds of turkeys being donated.

The employees also contributed close to 500 pounds of non-perishable food items, bringing the total donation to over 1,280 pounds of food. The contributions go directly to the Central Okanagan Food Bank and other local charities, helping families in need enjoy a brighter holiday season.

“At Gorman Group, fostering a culture of care and gratitude is at the heart of what we do,” says CEO Nick Arkle. “Our annual turkey handout is a way to show appreciation for our employee's dedication while supporting the communities that sustain us.”

The event has become a cherished company tradition, that helps to unite employees.

"Gorman Group extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and looks forward to continuing this legacy of giving for many years to come," Arkle says.

