Cougar spotted near Westbank First Nation school

Photo: Contributed

The Westbank First Nation is alerting the community to a cougar sighting.

A cougar was spotted again on Dec. 19 behind Sensisyusten School on Quail Lane.

“Rides home for youth coming from the youth centre or the school can be arranged,” said the First Nation. “Avoid walking alone or at night if possible. Stay safe everyone.”

WFN shared safety tips about cougars from WildSafeBC: