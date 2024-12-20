Cougar spotted near Westbank First Nation school

Photo: Contributed
The Westbank First Nation is alerting the community to a cougar sighting.
A cougar was spotted again on Dec. 19 behind Sensisyusten School on Quail Lane.
“Rides home for youth coming from the youth centre or the school can be arranged,” said the First Nation. “Avoid walking alone or at night if possible. Stay safe everyone.”
WFN shared safety tips about cougars from WildSafeBC:
- If you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar
- Pick up children and small pets immediately
- Older children should be kept close and in front of you so that you can ensure they remain calm and don’t try to flee
- Never run or turn your back as sudden movements may provoke an attack
- Children should play in groups. Do not leave children unsupervised.