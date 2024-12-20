Rose Valley Regional Park partially reopens after wildfire

Photo: RDCO The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced the reopening of some trails in Rose Valley Regional Park after a 16-month closure due to damage from the McDougall Creek wildfire.

A West Kelowna park ravaged by wildfire is again open to the public.

Select trails in a portion of the Yellow Bell Loop Trail and Bunchgrass Trail are now accessible to the public.

Trailhead parking lots at Westlake Road and Starlight Crescent are open. This portion of the park will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We know that Rose Valley Regional Park is beloved by so many in our region, including our staff, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to select areas of it," said Wayne Darlington manager of parks capital planning and asset management.

"This has been, and will continue to be, a lengthy and challenging process. We appreciate the community’s patience and enthusiasm as we continue the recovery process to make more areas of the park safe to enjoy for everyone.”

This reopening follows assessments along formal trails which resulted in over 664 felled hazard trees and restoration work including filling ashpits and trail repair.

While visiting the reopened areas of the park, visitors must stay on marked trails, keep dogs on leash and avoid off-trail areas to protect themselves and the recovering ecosystem.

The newly reopened area of the park may be subject to short, temporary closures in the New Year to accommodate salvage logging activities, within the adjacent closed area of the park.

The contractor will schedule salvage logging when the ground is suitably frozen to protect the park’s sensitive ecosystems and soils.

Most trails in the park remain closed as they pose extreme hazards like danger trees, ashpits and unstable soil. Visitors are reminded that park use is at their own risk, with natural hazards and to avoid closed areas. Trespassing in closed park areas due to hazards could result in a $500 fine.