West Kelowna council begins trimming down next year's tax increase

Photo: Madison Reeve/file

West Kelowna council has begun the process of reviewing the city’s preliminary 2025 budget.

The budget came in with a recommended tax increase of 8.35 per cent.

According to new CAO Ron Bowles, the budget includes almost $1 million for prior year decisions, $1.56 million to keep current service levels and $1.23 million for increased services.

As council began reviewing the operating budget Wednesday, it has already found a few places to save some money.

Council agreed to cut a proposed $4 per hour increase for paid on-call firefighters in half.

Council voted unanimously to fund that increase over two years, a $2 per hour increase in 2025 and the additional $2 in 2026.

Council also agreed to further move a planned increase in the police force by 19 officers to 2031.

It had been recommended to fund those officers by 2028, then 2030.

The change will save the city enough money to lower the budget by 0.51 per cent.

As council reviews the remaining operating budget, the increase presently sits at 7.84 per cent.

One place council did not choose to cut, is the number of employees the city plans to hire in 2025.

Council said while it has kept the number of full-time equivalent hires down in recent years, it agreed those levels needed to be increased to meet the demands of the city.