Police seek identity of West Kelowna package thief

Photo: Crime Stoppers/ Facebook

The West Kelowna RCMP is hoping the public can help identify a women involved in stealing packages at a condo building on Dec. 16.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking the packages from a condo complex in West Kelowna.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the suspect’s identity to come forward.

The woman is described as having a slim build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.