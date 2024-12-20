'Gary stood up to them': West Kelowna man's fight with developer the first-of-its-kind to land in BC Supreme Court

Photo: Colin Dacre Gary Sorenson plays his guitar in front of his longtime home at the Shady Acres mobile home park in West Kelowna. July 2024.

A disabled West Kelowna man battling cancer will have to fight in BC Supreme Court to receive fair compensation for his mobile home in a park slated for development.

Gary Sorenson, 54, is one of the last holdouts of the Shady Acres mobile home park on Marshall Road, a property being redeveloped into an industrial park.

“Gary is a very tenacious guy… He's a fighter and he's not going to give up,” said Paul Lagace, a legal advocate specializing in the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act who is helping Sorenson navigate his case.

Sorenson, who has lived at Shady Acres since 1993, managed to appeal the valuation of his 1971-built home through BC Assessment, increasing it from $50,000 to $87,000.

Under B.C. law, owners of mobile homes in parks being redeveloped are owed the assessed value of their homes if those homes cannot be moved. For units that can be moved, owners receive $20,000 to help with those costs.

In the case of Sorenson, despite his home being over a half-century-old, developer Kerr Properties is arguing that the trailer can be moved.

And because of changes made earlier this year to the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act, Sorenson will be forced to make his case at the BC Supreme Court rather than the Residential Tenancy Board.

'It's a barrier'

Those regulatory changes have put up “a real barrier,” said Lagace, to mobile home owners trying to receive fair compensation for their homes from developers, with Sorenson’s case the first in B.C. going before a BC Supreme Court justice.

The changes that went into effect July 18, 2024 prohibit the Residential Tenancy Board from dealing with claims in excess of $65,000, sending those matters to the higher court.

Lagace says he expects it will be easy for them to prove to the courts that Sorenson’s trailer can’t be moved—they’ve obtained over a dozen letters from transport companies or other trailer parks saying the unit won’t be accepted—but he says most people cannot handle a BC Supreme Court case on their own.

“It's a barrier, you can’t get somebody to represent that isn’t a lawyer,” Lagace said, explaining the changes "got missed" by most advocate groups.

“You can get legal advocates and things at the Residential Tenancy Board, but at the Supreme Court, you either self-represent or bring in a lawyer.”

Lagace says it is possible that the BC Supreme Court will kick Sorenson’s case back down to the RTB, but with this one being the first case since the rule change the process could be lengthy. All while a September 2025 eviction day looms.

'They're trying to punish him'

Kerr Properties previously offered to buy homes from owners for 110 per cent of BC Assessment's 2023 value in a deal that, if accepted, triggered owners’ notice to vacate.

Sorenson, and two others, declined that offer and instead appealed to BC Assessment to get the value of their homes increased.

Lagace feels Kerr Properties is now punishing Sorenson for holding out for a property re-assessment.

“They're just making him—trying to punish him—make him jump through hoops, which he will,” Lagace said. “I told [Kerr Properties], ‘look, I don't know why we just don't settle this. But if you want to make me do another 20 hours of work, sure, you're going to lose the case.’”

Lagace previously brokered a deal between Kerr Properties and another Shady Acres holdout, Kathy Lunt, that saw her receive the assessed value of her home.

While the rezoning of Shady Acres has now been approved by city council, it was previously paused twice over how park residents were being treated by the developer.

Council was most concerned about the case of George Sun, a disabled refugee of the Cambodian genocide. Kerr Properties told Sun they would demolish his home and make him pay for it after he registered his property with the help of the local MLA’s office.

Sun, who was supported with a GoFundMe campaign, has since settled with Kerr Properties and will receive the assessed value of his home, minus lawyer fees. He told Castanet News last month he is incredibly grateful for the community’s support.

City could have done more, says advocate

Lagace says the City of West Kelowna could be doing more to protect vulnerable residents like those living at Shady Acres.

Some municipalities have bylaws in place requiring developers to pay owners for their homes before rezoning. That is not the case in West Kelowna, which is in the process of evaluating its policies on the issue.

But in the absence of those policies, Lagace said city council “could have done the right thing here” and required that Shady Acres owners be paid by the developer without a fight.

“I don't mind helping Gary, but I do this work off the side of my desk. And if they were a council who really cared about vulnerable people that could have easily done something”

Jim Carpenter owns a mobile home in Shady Acres that is occupied by his disabled adult son.

Carpenter went before the Residential Tenancy Board on Oct. 30 to argue that the eviction notices issued by the developer were premature. He lost that decision, and due to a lack of evidence provided by Carpenter, the RTB ruled that Carpenter’s 1973-built trailer can be moved and thus he is owed only $20,000.

“At no point did the RTB assistance people tell me that I should have any particular type of evidence,” Carpenter said, explaining he is still assessing his options.

“It's a disaster for my son, because I don't know where he's going to go and I can't afford to place him anywhere.”

Sorenson says he would have likely ended up in the same situation had Lagace not jumped in to help him at the last second. "If it weren't for him, I was about to step in and contest my trailer couldn't be moved without any proper evidence."

Sorenson also does not know where he will live when he leaves Shady Acres and is not counting on receiving the assessed value of his home, $87,000, until it is in “his hand.” Making matters worse, he was diagnosed with cancer in August.

“Even if I receive that money, I'm not sure what that will get me — if it will get me anything. I don't know where I'm going to put my 32 years of stuff I've accumulated,” he said in an email to Castanet News.

"I am very concerned of being homeless as of Sept. 30."

Lagace, who got involved on Sorenson’s behalf in October, praised Sorenson for getting as far as he has in his dispute with Kerr Properties.

“They were just banking on the fact that because of his disabilities, he wouldn't be able to do that,” Lagace said.

“Gary stood up to them. It's remarkable what he's done to this point. So I would simply say if he's being targeted, it's only because he stood up to them.”

Kerr Properties did not respond to request for comment on this story, but company representative Travis Tournier previously told Castanet they have "always, and will continue to follow all provincial acts, provincial regulations, and municipal bylaws."