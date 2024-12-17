Rock-throwing vandal targeting homes, vehicles in West Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson

West Kelowna RCMP are warning residents of West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights to be on the lookout after a series public mischief incidents in the Pinot Noir Drive and Pinot Gris Drive areas.

In an email to Castanet, West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's assistance regarding what they call a series of mischiefs that occurred over the past several weekends.

"Houses and vehicles have been targeted by an individual(s) who arrives in the early morning hours between midnight and 4 a.m., to throw rocks through windows of houses or vehicles," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police say some residences have been targeted more than once and they believe the suspect is associated with a dark-coloured sedan, possibly a black Chrysler 200.

Anyone with video in front of their residence that may have captured this suspect vehicle or have any further information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.