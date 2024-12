Photo: WFN Camera

UPDATE 8:46 a.m.

The vehicle blocking traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge has now been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.

ORIGINAL 8:33 a.m.

Traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge is backed up Tuesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident in one of the northbound lanes coming into Kelowna is blocked and traffic is getting jammed.

The next update isn't expected until 9 a.m.