West Kelowna facing largest-ever budget increase

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

If passed as is, West Kelowna taxpayers will face the largest budget increase since the city was incorporated in 2007.

New city manager Ron Bowles will present council with a budget Thursday that includes an 8.35 per cent property tax increase.

The previous high was 6.85 per cent set this year, however that came after council was presented with an initial 11.41 per cent increase. The proposed 2023 budget was 6.75 per cent before being trimmed down to five per cent.

The proposed 8.35 per cent tax increase in the 2026 budget is attributed to; 3.01 per cent for base budget increases such as salaries, 1.91 per cent for 8.2 new full-time equivalent staff, 2.98 per cent for safety and security increases including additional police officers and fire fighters and a one per cent allocation for both infrastructure and capital reserves.

This is offset by an estimated 1.55 per cent in growth revenues bringing the overall tax demand to $49.49 million, about 46 per cent of the $107.67 million the city expects to spend in 2025.

In all, the equivalent of 14.6 new staff positions are being requested through the proposed budget.

The 2025 capital plan includes $17.37 million in spending including $4.15 million for the utilities portion. These are expected to be financed mostly from reserves (83%) and debt (14%).

The city plans to spend $2.5 million on its road rehabilitation program, $1 million on sidewalks, $1.8 million on equipment and $1.72 million on park upgrades.

Council will go over the budget Thursday before going to the public for feedback.