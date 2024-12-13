Serious collision on Highway 97 at Grizzly in West Kelowna

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at Highway 97 and Grizzly Road.
According to RCMP there were no injuries as a result of the crash and no criminality is suspected.
Southbound traffic is getting through but it is slow moving as crews attempt to clear the scene.
ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.
Castanet News is receiving reports of a serious collision on Highway 97 and Grizzly Road.
One reader called to say it appears to be a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
Tires and other debris are strewn across the highway.
The collision happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes.
No word on injuries or whether the highway remains opens.
Castanet has reached out to police for information.
