Serious collision on Highway 97 at Grizzly in West Kelowna

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at Highway 97 and Grizzly Road.

According to RCMP there were no injuries as a result of the crash and no criminality is suspected.

Southbound traffic is getting through but it is slow moving as crews attempt to clear the scene.

ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.

Castanet News is receiving reports of a serious collision on Highway 97 and Grizzly Road.

One reader called to say it appears to be a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

Tires and other debris are strewn across the highway.

The collision happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes.

No word on injuries or whether the highway remains opens.

Castanet has reached out to police for information.

