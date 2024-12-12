Can West Kelowna's Glenrosa neighbourhood support new development?

Photo: Contributed Conceptual drawing

A new development proposed in Glenrosa has prompted several concerns from one West Kelowna councillor.

Coun. Tasha Da Silva, who lives in Glenrosa, voiced those concerns in the wake of an Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning application for a medium-density development on Gorman Road.

Kerr Properties is hoping to build up to 117 two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes on the property.

Da Silva told council any development proposal for Glenrosa raises “several red flags,” due to concerns over servicing and infrastructure.

“My biggest concerns…unless we address the technical constraints, infrastructure, egress and sustainable levels of service through a new Glenrosa Area Plan, we won’t know where we are at as far as how much we can add without putting too much constraint on all of our infrastructure,” said Da Silva.

She raised specific concerns about the lack of a second egress out of Glenrosa, whether the Powers Creek water system can handle the number of homes coming on stream in the region, the fact Glenrosa was left out of the 2040 OCP and no business amenities are planned.

“There are a lot of infrastructure needs,” she said.

“Every time something comes up in Glenrosa I will probably go through this whole list again.”

At the urging of Mayor Gord Milsom, Da Silva will bring forward a notice of motion at the first meeting in the new year asking staff to bring back a report on timelines for a possible Glenrosa area study.

The Gorman Road development did receive initial support from council and will now be forwarded to a public hearing.