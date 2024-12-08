West Kelowna marine company collecting items for food bank

Photo: Dockside Marine

A West Kelowna company is looking to spread some holiday cheer with their annual food drive this month.

Dockside Marine is looking to fill one of its boats with non-perishable food items for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The company successfully filled the boat last year and they're looking to replicate their success this December.

“For many in our community, this time of year can be especially challenging,” Dockside Marine says. “By donating non-perishable food items, you’re directly helping put food on the table for those who need it most.”

Non-perishable food, like canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, and other staples, can be dropped at Dockside Marine Centre at 2053 Campbell Road in West Kelowna, until Dec. 20. The business will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Let’s come together as a community and show the power of giving. Whether you donate a single can or several bags of groceries, every contribution counts,” Dockside says.

“Our goal is simple: to fill another boat load of food and spread holiday joy to those who need it most. With your help, we’re confident we can make it happen.”