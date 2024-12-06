Westbank First Nation issues cougar alert after big cat spotted near Falcon Lane

Photo: Unsplash

The Westbank First Nation has issued a cougar warning.

The warning was issued on Thursday evening after a cougar was spotted near the ball diamond on Falcon Lane on WFN lands.

"Please use caution in and around the community. Avoid walking alone or at night if possible," said WFN on social media.

According to the RCMP, cougars can be especially dangerous to small children, because their higher voices, more erratic movements, and smaller size make it difficult for cougars to identify them as human and not prey.

People are advised not to approach cougars but if you do come into contact with a cougar you are advised to stay calm, give the cougar an escape route and talk to the cougar in a confident tone of voice.

"Do not turn your back and do not run, try to back away from the cougar slowly. Sudden movement or flight may trigger an instinctive attack," said the RCMP advice.