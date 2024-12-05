West Kelowna holding annual light up event Friday

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s annual Light Up event takes place this Friday on Brown Road.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring festive activities and a winter market.

The lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. with Santa and Mayor Gord Milsom, followed by fireworks at 7:45 p.m.

To accommodate the event, Brown Road will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Gossett Road and Main Street. EV charging stations at the Westbank Lions Community Centre will be unavailable during this time.

Businesses along Brown Road and nearby side streets will remain open, and alternate routes are available via Elliott, Gossett Roads, and Old Okanagan Highway.

For more information, including a full event schedule and map, visit westkelownacity.ca/lightup.