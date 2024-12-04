Electrical workers save seagull stuck on top of Wesbank light standard

Photo: Richard Johns Duoteck workers, Jason Kilgren and Josh Ducklow after saving a seagull stuck on a light standard in west Kelowna. Click here to view gallery Photo: Richard Johns Photo: Richard Johns Photo: Richard Johns

The skies over the Westbank Shopping Centre were filled with birds Wednesday morning.

A pair of Duoteck employees were busy working on the light standards in the Tim Hortons parking lot at 11:30 a.m. when they spotted the birds and heard what they thought was a distress call.

A seagull had become stuck in wires at the top of a light post in the nearby Dollarama parking lot in the same shopping complex.

Richard Johns tells Castanet he noticed the commotion and then spotted the two Duoteck employees who repositioned their hydraulic lift and proceeded to help the stuck seagull.

"A swarm of about 100 ravens were circling it (the seagull) waiting for it to die," said Johns, a law enforcement officer with the Westbank First Nation.

"The two men moved all the equipment over to the light post and removed the seagull and saved it. It was a crazy sight to see and showed there are good people still in the world."

The owner of Duoteck, Mike Middleton says the two employees, Jason Kilgren and Josh Ducklow took it upon themselves to move the lift and help the trapped bird.

"Obviously, if the guys are out and they see something that needs help, then that's what we do," said Middleton. "We were there we had the machine that we could reach them. Might as well get him and get it fixed."