Police seek identity of gas station robbery, assault suspect

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan and West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in an assault and robbery at a Shell gas station on Dobbin Road.

Crime Stoppers shared photos of the individual on Facebook as part of their unsolved crimes series.

The robbery occurred at 2551 Dobbin Road, though the exact date and time of the incident are not being released.

Police say a clerk was assaulted, and the suspect attempted to set products on fire.

The suspect is described as a First Nations man with short black hair and braids.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all black, a red ball cap, red shoelaces with black shoes, and a black bandana.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestoppers.net.