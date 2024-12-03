West Kelowna Fire Rescue 27th annual Holiday Food Drive starts tonight

Photo: City of West Kelowna Members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue will be collecting food bank donations on the evenings of Dec. 3 & 4.

For the past 27 years, members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue have been playing Santa for families and individuals in need.

This week, they will be out again going door to door, collecting food items and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank as part of their annual Holiday Food Drive.

Residents are asked to watch for firefighters tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you miss out on the door-to-door collection you can drop off donations at one of the following locations until Jan. 5, 2025:

Station 31 – Westbank, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway

Station 32 – Lakeview Heights, 2708 Olalla Road

Station 33 – Rose Valley, 1805 Westlake Road

Station 34 – Glenrosa, 3399 Gates Road

City Hall – 3731 Old Okanagan Highway

“Your donations, big or small, go a long way in making the season brighter for our community,” said WKFR and the City of West Kelowna.