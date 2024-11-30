Greater Westside Board of Trade unveils new directors following AGM

Photo: Greater Westside Board of Trade (L to R): Trevor Jones, Stephanie Oliver, Julie Pringle, Dr. Lauren Tomkins, Rod Aubichon, Roberta Fidalgo, Amber Hall, Tina Bisson, Bryan Fitzpatrick and James McCormick.

Bryan Fitzpatrick will continue as Greater Westside Board of Trade president.

The chamber, which represents West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, held its annual general meeting last week, and elected its board of directors for the next year.

Fitzpatrick, who is a partner at Pushor Mitchell LLP, will lead the group for a second straight year.

“I am truly honoured to continue on in the role of president at the Greater Westside Board of Trade,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “With a focus on collaboration, innovation and community development, I look forward to working alongside our dedicated board of directors to build upon the strong foundation already in place.

“Together we will advocate for the interests of our diverse business community, driving prosperity and resilience across the Greater Westside.”

The rest of the executive remains the same for a second straight year. It features Snap Commercial Photography’s Julie Pringle as vice-president, Beaton Rettich Water Advisory’s Scott Beaton as treasurer, and Manchester Signs & Printing’s Tina Bisson as secretary. Amber Hall is past president, Heather Robinson is the executive director, and Rod Aubichon is a board appointee from Kelowna Metis Association and Terracom Systems.

The rest of the board consists of Roberta Fidalgo (YET Human Resources & Coaching), Trevor Jones (Il Mercato Social Kitchen & The Landing Kitchen + Bar), James McCormick (SH Financial), Rebecca Myers (COBS Bread), Stephanie Oliver (Porrelli Law), Dr. Lauren Tomkins (West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre) and John Whitehead (John K. Whitehead and Associates).