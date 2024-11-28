Wilson’s Landing Fire Department’s 2024 Santa Run

Photo: Wilson's Landing Fire Department

Firefighters from Wilson's Landing will be collecting donations for their 2024 Santa Run next week.

Wilson’s Landing firefighters, along with Santa will be coming to your neighbourhood on Westside Road, Tuesday, Dec. 3 after 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters will collect donations from the community on Westside Road from Trader’s Cove to Shelter Bay for the Central Okanagan Food Bank in West Kelowna next Tuesday.

Anyone who can't meet in person but still wants to contribute can leave donations on their porch, just leave the light on.

Most needed items include:

Canned goods

Pasta and rice

Cereal

Baby food and formula

Diapers

A mix of non-perishable items is always welcome and cash donations go a long way, tripling the value for the food bank.

Last year Wilson’s Landing Fire Department collected over 800 kilograms of food and $2,200 in cash.

"We thank the community for their generosity and wish everyone a wonderful holiday season," says an email from RDCO.