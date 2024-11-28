West Kelowna small business gets cameo in Hallmark holiday movie 

Photo: Carolily One of the stars of Our Holiday Story holds up a heart pendant designed by West Kelowna jewelry brand Carolily.

From Paris Fashion Week to a Hallmark holiday movie. It’s been an exciting few years for West Kelowna jewelry brand Carolily.

The mother-daughter duo of Donna and Danielle Scheven is celebrating another first after some of their designs were featured in the new romantic flick Our Holiday Story.

The two pieces used in the film include the brand’s namesake statement pearl Carolily Necklace and a heart design necklace worn by the lead female character in a scene where she talks about the notion of love. Designer Donna Scheven even makes a background cameo appearance.

“This is a dream come true for our small business,” says Danielle Scheven, co-owner of Carolily. “Seeing our jewelry on-screen in a Hallmark movie is such a proud moment, and we’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our clients and friends.”

Our Holiday Story was filmed in Kelowna and Summerland. The movie is scheduled to debut on the Hallmark Channel on Nov. 28, 2024.

“You can support our small business simply by watching Our Holiday Story,” shares Donna Scheven. “We would love to see the film reach the #1 spot on Hallmark!”