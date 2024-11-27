Big Box Outlet Store opens in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The Big Box Outlet Store opened Wednesday in West Kelowna.

The shop at 110-1135 Stevens Road is in the former Fabricland location.

The retailers sells manufacturer direct, seasonal close, refurbished, and open box products and was previously at the same location under its previous brand MTF Price Matters.

“We are so grateful to be back in West Kelowna, the community has been incredibly supportive,” said Brock Watkins, regional manager

“We had over 150 folks waiting for us to open this morning. It’s like coming home as we were in this exact same space several years ago.”

A grand opening event is planned for Dec. 7.