Postal strike impacting annual Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in the Central Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle campaign is facing a shortfall in donations this holiday season in the Central Okanagan, as several challenges impact the fundraiser.

The campaign officially kicked off on Nov. 12 across Canada, but Captain Jennifer Henson of the region's Salvation Army says the ongoing Canada Post strike has had a significant impact on the flow of donations.

"We are really dependent on folks making use of the kettles to drop off donations they may have mailed in," Henson explained.

Typically, about 50 percent of the funds raised during the Christmas campaign come in through the mail, but with delays from the postal service, those contributions have been noticeably reduced this year.

The Salvation Army’s goal for the Central Okanagan, which includes both Kelowna and West Kelowna, is to raise $1 million to support local families in need.

The funds will help the organization assist approximately 1,000 families with food, shelter, and other essential services this holiday season.

"We will be able to meet people in their times of crisis as well as help them overcome the challenges that keep them in a place of vulnerability," said Henson.

In addition to the impact of the postal strike, the Salvation Army is also facing a shortage of volunteers this year.

There are 19 kettle locations across the Central Okanagan, but more help is needed to man the stations and collect donations.

While volunteers are still needed, donations can also be made online and supporters can find local kettle locations to drop off their contributions in person.