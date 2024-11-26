West Kelowna neighbours raise 300 pounds of food, $500 in cash for food bank

Photo: Martin Goodyear Residents of Sage Creek donated 297 pounds of food to the Central Okanagan Food Bank along with $520 in cash.

Residents of a West Kelowna community have come together to help feed their neighbours.

About 100 people who live at Sage Creek gathered over the weekend for a pancake and sausage breakfast. In the spirit of the giving season, they also donated nearly 300 pounds of food and over $500 in cash for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Martin Goodyear with the Sage Creek Clubhouse Committee says over 200 sausages and 300 pancakes were served up along with copious amounts of coffee during the breakfast fundraiser.

“We wanted to help those less fortunate than ourselves and we had heard that food banks in general were helping far more people than in previous years,” he said.

Organizers stopped by the West Kelowna branch of the food bank to hand over $520 in cash and 297 pounds of non-perishable food items.