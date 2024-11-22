West Kelowna launches annual Twinkle Tour

Photo: City of West Kelowna 2030 Shannon Lake Road was a Twinkle Tour winner in 2023.

The City of West Kelowna has kicked off its fifth-annual Twinkle Tour.

You can submit your own or neighbour’s home or business to be included on the online tour.

“Check back in the days ahead as our self-guided mobile-friendly map gets brighter with nominations and popular glittery city locations,” said the City of West Kelowna in a news release.

“The map will be continuously updated with residential and business nominations between Nov. 29 and Dec. 20.”

The 2024 Twinkle Tour will include prize winners to be announced in four categories:

Most festive residence

Most festive business

Most festive street/cul de sac

Most festive other category

The contest entry period will close Dec. 10. Judging will take place Dec. 13 and winners will be announced on Dec. 17.