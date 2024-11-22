West Kelowna proposes $50 bill credit, $2.5M in spending to fix water issues

Photo: City of West Kelowna Rose Valley Reservoir watershed after the McDougall Creek Wildfire

The City of West Kelowna believes it has come up with a solution to water issues affecting some residents on the Rose Valley water system.

But the fix comes with a hefty price tag.

The city is proposing to spend nearly $3 million; including $2.5 million on the Rose Valley Reservoir and approximately $425,000 in the form of a $50 credit to the account of 8,500 users on the system.

Both would be paid from the Rose Valley water reserves.

The measures are being taken as residents have been forced to endure water that did not meet quality and colour parameters from the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant that began operating a year ago.

Much of the issue has been tied to higher levels of manganese within the Rose Valley reservoir.

While the city contends water coming from the new treatment plant meets Canadian Drinking Water Standards despite increased odour and discolouration, it is recommending significant measures be taken within the reservoir.

“Source water quality improvements are recommended to help improve water quality in the Rose Valley reservoir,” a staff report states.

“By advancing this project, source water quality will improve in the reservoir to help mitigate impacts from the McDougall Creek wildfire. The funding will also be used to add a chemical oxidant near the point of diversion from the Rose Valley reservoir.”

The project planned for the reservoir includes aeration to help reduce levels of dissolved manganese and the addition of potassium permanganate to the water which allows the manganese to oxidize while the water travels to the treatment plant.

AECOM Canada has completed preliminary design work with detailed design expected to be completed over the winter.

Construction is expected in the spring with all improvements planned to be completed before the summer.

It is proposed that the one-time $50 credit be sent out with January water bills.