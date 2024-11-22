Mission Hill winery kick of 8th annual Festival of Trees

Cindy White

A holiday tradition at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery gets underway this weekend, with the launch of the 8th annual Festival of Trees.

“For our staff, it’s our favourite time of the year,” said senior estate manager Charlie Drummond. “We’re doing this all for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and that brings us a lot of pride here at the winery.”

Those wanting to support the cause can book a Festival of Trees Winery Experience that includes a tour of the cellar, which is filled with beautifully decorated trees. After the tour, guests are treated to a seated tasting of wines paired with small bites from the Mission Hill culinary team.

The winery has also brought its Terrace Restaurant indoors for the winter, offering a more casual à la carte lounge experience. It’s a new way to draw in locals at a slower time of year and after a softer-than-hoped summer.

“The valley as a whole has experienced changes in tourism. As many know, our vineyards have been through a lot.

“So, a year of change, but also a year where I’ve seen us able to have great connections with our community and our guests that come in every day,” notes Drummond.

If you want to get an extra dose of the holiday spirit, you can take in the Festival of Trees at Mission Hill and at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort in downtown Kelowna. The event continues through Jan. 3, 2025, at the Delta and Jan. 5, 2025 at Mission Hill.