Judge denies province's attempt to permanently ban man from West Kelowna services office

Photo: CrimeStoppers Dylan Anthony Choquette

The B.C. government has been unable to permanently ban a man from a social services office in West Kelowna despite at least 26 documented "incidents" between the man and office staff.

In a decision made earlier this week, Justice Steven Wilson dismissed the province's application for a permanent injunction that would have prevented Dylan Choquette from the West Kelowna office of the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction of BC, located on Hoskins Road. The office provides income assistance cheques and other services.

The province pointed to Choquette's alleged long history of causing disturbances at the office, including making threats to the staff there.

The issues started back in January 2022, when Choquette got into a “verbal altercation” with Ministry staff. This led to the Ministry sending him a letter, telling him his behaviour would not be tolerated.

But despite the warning, similar incidents continued through February and March of that year, and after another incident in May, the Ministry prohibited him from attending the office.

It appears this didn't stop Choquette from causing problems though. Justice Wilson says that by the end of December 2022, there had been a total of 20 documented incidents involving Choquette at the office.

The Ministry then took the issue to the courts, applying for a temporary court injunction to prohibit Choquette from entering the building, which was granted in January 2023 for a period of one year.

Despite this temporary injunction, Choquette was involved in another six “interactions” with Ministry staff in 2023, the province said.

The temporary injunction has remained in place pending Wilson's judgment on the permanent injunction.

Evidence deemed 'hearsay'

But while the province argued Choquette should be permanently banned from the offices, Justice Wilson ruled the province's evidence was inadmissible.

The province's evidence came from affidavits from two managers at the office, who had no personal interactions with Choquette. Instead, former manager David Rice and acting manager Beverly Andrews referenced entries on the Ministry’s incident report and tracking system.

One such entry referred to a May 30, 2022 incident, where Choquette entered the office with a large shelf over his shoulder and demanded “his cheque.” When he was told to leave, Choquette allegedly used the shelf to knock over a plexiglass divider and then slammed the shelf into the exit door as he left.

A month later, Choquette tried to cash his cheque at the office, but the cheque had previously been reported lost and a new one had been reissued. After arguing and swearing at the staff about the issue, Choquette allegedly yelled “I'm going to shoot you girls!”

Justice Wilson ruled the province should have entered affidavits from the various employees who personally dealt with Choquette, rather than summaries from two managers, which is “inadmissible hearsay.”

“The difficulty with this evidence is that Mr. Rice has no personal knowledge of the events deposed to. He was not there,” Justice Wilson said in his ruling. “Nor is there any sworn evidence from any of the Ministry staff as to what happened in the Ministry office on the various dates referred to.”

As a result, the application for a permanent injunction barring Choquette from entering the Ministry's office was dismissed.