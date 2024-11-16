First snowfall of the season blankets West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Area

Photo: Randy Millis

The first snowfall of the winter season has arrived in West Kelowna, dusting the Glenrosa area with a layer of snow. The early snowfall began Saturday afternoon.

Photos of the snowfall were captured by local photographer Randy Millis.

The snowfall is expected to continue throughout the evening, with several centimetres of snow anticipated to accumulate in higher elevations.

Environment Canada says between two and four centimetres of snow are expected to fall across higher-elevation communities in West Kelowna and Kelowna.

Residents are urged to drive carefully, especially on local roads and passes, as conditions could become slippery.