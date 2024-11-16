You can now check out Carolily jewelry in person at its new West Kelowna studio

Photo: Contributed Danielle, left, and Donna Scheven

A popular West Kelowna jewelry company has opened a studio.

Carolily, whose creations have been featured at Paris Fashion Week, has opened a space at 3955 Harding Rd. The studio is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“This is an exciting next step for us,” said Danielle Scheven, who co-founded the company with her mom, Donna. “Opening our studio to the public allows our clients to truly immerse themselves in the artistry of our brand. Visitors might even catch mom in the midst of designing a new piece or one of our team members crafting something special.”

Guests will be able to shop Carolily’s inventory, including both ready-to-wear pieces and made-to-order designs. The opening is a trial for the holiday season.

“We’ve always cherished our close connection with our clients, and this is another way we’re making ourselves more accessible,” Donna Scheven said. “We hope to see our local community come out and support us as we continue to share our passion for handcrafted jewelry.”

More information about Carolily can be found on its website here.