Fabricland is closing its West Kelowna store

Photo: Google images / dogzilla187 The West Kelowna Fabricland.

The cost of doing business has apparently caught up with Fabricland.

The Canadian-owned fabric and crafting retailer is closing its West Kelowna store after the cost of its lease apparently skyrocketed.

The store is not renewing its lease when it expires.

The West Kelowna store will remain open until sometime in September. They are apparently looking to find a new location but nothing has been nailed down as of yet.

The store is promoting discounts as operations wind down.

The Kelowna Fabricland store closed about a decade ago.