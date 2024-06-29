Jack Pridham of the West Kelowna Warriors drafted by Chicago Blackhawks

Photo: Contributed

A West Kelowna Warrior has done his team and city proud at the NHL Draft on Saturday, as 18-year-old forward Jack Pridham was selected 92nd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The forward had his dream come true inside the Las Vegas Sphere where the draft was being held, and was picked up by the Blackhawks after posting an impressive stat sheet over his rookie season with the Warriors.

Through 54 regular season games, Pridham bulged twine 23 times and added 25 helpers for a total of 48 points. He followed that up with eight goals and three assists through 10 playoff games, proving he can handle the pressure and perform when it matters most.

The Stouffville Ontario native will attend the Blackhawks development camp next month and is expected to return to the Warriors for the 2024-2025 season before attending Boston University the following year.

In total, four players from the BCHL were drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The Warriors Home Opener is scheduled for September 27 against the Vernon Vipers.

Season Tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now.