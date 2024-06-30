West Kelowna opens City Hall, Library, ICBC, Service BC and more

Inside the new West Kelowna City Hall, Mayor Gord Milsom has one of the nicest views you could ask for, overlooking the incredible scenery the Okanagan Valley has to offer.

Seventeen years after first being established as a city, the City of West Kelowna held its grand opening of the new city hall and library Saturday, welcoming hundreds of residents to check out the space.

“I keep on saying that this is the place to be and I always refer to West Kelowna as beautiful West Kelowna. Look outside my office, Okanagan Lake, the trees, Memorial Park, it doesn’t get any better than this.,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

“It’s been a vision of council for a long time to have a civic centre like a gathering place where there’s administration facilities, a learning centre with a library, I mean, this is a huge step forward for our municipality... It's a tremendous service for our community and we are thrilled."

In addition to city hall, this building is multi-purpose, holding a library, ICBC, BC Services, as well as offices for MPs and MLAs.

The Okanagan Regional Library is located on the lower level. It’s a 15,000 square foot space to benefit the community and the region.

The building is also doing a couple pilot projects with ICBC and Service BC, something that's been needed on the west side of the the Bennett Bridge for some time.

“ICBC announced today that effective July 15 they will be able to provide licensing services, specifically to the residents in West Kelowna, which is fantastic. We also have MP and the MLA offices, so we have three levels of government offices located in one area. It’s very unique, so people that have questions have the ability to get answers relatively quickly from all levels of government," said Trevor Seibel, Deputy CEO for the City of West Kelowna.

The Council Chambers were built for maximum flexibility to accommodate size with retractable walls, while also adding a sound system for public participation.

“This is the largest mass timber building in the Okanagan. There was over 736,000 pounds of mass timber put into it, which makes it unique for our area and for the region. There’s just over 100 city staff that work within our area. I’m not sure of the staffing levels of ORL, but they’ll have a complement of people down there as well. It’s about 52,500 square feet of total building space… so really a large area to provide those services out of.”

West Kelowna City Hall and everything else the building has to offer can be found at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway.