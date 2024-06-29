West Kelowna celebrates opening of new city hall and library

Photo: City of West Kelowna City of West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom shows off the city's new library.

Seventeen years after it was first established as a city, the City of West Kelowna held its grand opening of its new city hall and library Saturday morning.

Construction on the new building, located at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy, began back in 2021, and council held their first meeting at the new city hall in late May.

But Saturday morning, Mayor Gord Milsom and city council, along with Okanagan Regional Library CEO Danielle Hubbard, Westbank First Nation elder Grouse Barnes, MP Dan Albas and MLA Ben Stewart celebrated the opening of the new building with a ribbon-cutting event.

“We also extend our sincere gratitude to previous members of Council, ORL Board members, Westbank First Nation members and the many City staff who contributed to making this beautiful building a reality today,” said Milsom in a press release.

“On behalf of West Kelowna Council, thank you to everyone who joined us as we welcome our community to an inclusive civic centre area, earmarked in collaboration with the Westside Multiculturalism Day event today in Memorial Park. West Kelowna is the place to be – a place where everyone is welcome -- and we look forward to serving our community from a proper administration facility for generations to come.

“We give special thanks to Westbank First Nation’s partnership and to Elder Grouse Barnes who blessed this building on the traditional territory of the Okanagan/syilx People before we began construction and again today as we continue to move forward together in a good way.”

This is the city's first purpose-built city hall and West Kelowna library branch, with administrative services having been conducted out of temporary facilities in the past.

The City Hall was first expected to be completed by December 2022 at a cost of roughly $18 million, but at last report, the cost had increased to $22.8 million.

The last council meeting was held at the old building in mid-May, while the new library opened to the public earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the West Kelowna Library in conjunction with the opening of the new West Kelowna City Hall,” said Hubbard, with the Okanagan Regional Library.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for our community, providing a central hub for learning, culture, and civic engagement. We look forward to welcoming residents to these new facilities and continuing our mission to foster a love of reading and lifelong learning."

The celebration will continue Saturday until 4 p.m., with guided tours of the new building, music and more.