Townhomes planned for property adjacent to Glenrosa Middle School

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna's Agricultural Advisory Committee will be asked to weigh in on an Official Community Plan application for a property adjacent to Glenrosa Middle School.

Developers of the property are seeking to change the land use from agricultural to medium density residential to make way for a planned townhouse development on the single family lot.

Details of the development have not yet been released since only land use designation is being proposed.

If the current application is successful a detailed zoning amendment would follow.

The four hectare parcel of land was within the Agricultural Land Reserve until 2010 when it was released along with several other properties deemed unsuitable for agricultural use.

“The proposed land use is medium density residential which allows for low-rise housing forms including townhouses up to three storeys and multi-unit buildings (greater than three units) up to four storeys,” a staff report states.

“This density is slightly higher than what we see in neighbouring residential uses.”

Another townhouse development application is instream to the northwest of the present application.

The AAC will be presented with the file when it meets July 3.

It will be asked to provide comment before the application is forwarded to city council for a decision.