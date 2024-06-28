North Westside Fire Rescue Society holding fundraiser

Photo: File photo

Residents of the North Westside are invited to a community BBQ and fundraiser hosted by the local fire department on Saturday.

The North Westside Fire Rescue Society is holding the event June 29, starting at 2 p.m., at the LaCasa Market and Kitchen. It will run through the afternoon.

For an entry fee of $15, you can enjoy music, a burger, salad and a drink. Plus, kids eat free with complimentary hotdogs.

“Don't miss out on the silent auction, dunk tank, mini golf and photo booth. Remember, all funds raised will directly support the North Westside Fire Rescue Society,” said the regional district in a release.

The North Westside Fire Rescue has 30 active members supporting close to 2,900 homes in the area.