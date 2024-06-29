Kelowna Gospel Mission pulls out of West Kelowna hygiene centre project

Photo: Google Street View

There is a potential setback for plans to open a resource hygiene centre in downtown West Kelowna.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission, which previously showed an interest in taking the lead on the project, says it is pulling away.

When contacted for comment related to community pushback, mission executive director Carmen Rempel said in a brief statement her organization was no longer pursuing the opportunity.

“KGM was asked by the City of West Kelowna’s social development department to explore the prospect of a needed hygiene center in West Kelowna,” the statement read.

“Though we wholeheartedly agree there is a need for such a service in West Kelowna, after some preliminary project viability assessment work we have decided not to pursue the project at this time.”

The Kelowna Gospel Mission was said to be a potential lead for the centre with collaborative support from several agencies including the Canadian Mental Health Association, Turning Points, Hope Outreach, the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Salvation Army, KANDU, Interior Health, Piers - Partners in Resources and Westbank First Nation.

The hygiene centre proposed for the former food bank at the top of Churchill Road would provide shower, washroom and laundry facilities for the vulnerable unhoused population in the city as well as meals, clothing, harm reduction supplies and hygiene supports.

However, council was deadlocked on offering support because the location was in close proximity to Our Lady of Lourdes school, Julia’s Junction inclusive and the children’s spray park.

Instead of endorsing the project council instead asked staff to bring back a report outlining resources required to mitigate impacts of the resource hygiene centre on the adjoining neighbourhood.

That report is expected to be tabled at the July 9 council meeting.

When asked to comment on the latest development involving the gospel mission, the city said it had no further updates, referring Castanet back to the earlier decision of council.

“At the June 11 meeting, council directed staff to bring back a report to council outlining resources required to mitigate impacts of a proposed resource hygiene centre on the adjoining neighbourhood,” the city stated.

“Once the report is ready, it will be posted for the public on our council agenda page. Reports that are to form part of the next agenda are posted on the Friday afternoon preceding the subsequently scheduled council meeting.”