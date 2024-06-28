Music in the Park kicks off summer series in West Kelowna tonight

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Canada Day long weekend has arrived and the City of West Kelowna is kicking things off with a bang as the first Music in the Park concert opens Friday night.

Local talent and country artist Ben Klick will hit the stage at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre Memorial Park, the first of a weekly series of concerts that will run every Friday from June 28 to Aug. 23.

Klick is here from Nashville for a hometown show as part of his band’s 10-year anniversary tour.

Fellow Okanagan-local NICO will open the concert with his five-piece band with music ranging from funky-folk to jazzy-soul.

All Music in the Park concerts will be free to the public, and will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway.

Westside Daze will hold their own concert on July 12, giving Music in the Park a one-week break.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and food trucks will be available on site for anyone who needs something to eat.

Head to the West Kelowna music in the park website to find out who's playing this summer.