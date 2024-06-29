Wildfire victim's only belongings not lost in fire stolen from camp

Photo: Sabrina McLean

Things just keep getting worse for a woman and her family who lost their home to the McDougall Creek wildfire last year.

Sabrina McLean, along with her mother and son, were living at Camp OAC on Westside Road when the fire destroyed most of the structures on the property.

McLean says last week the last of her belongings were stolen from the property including a kayak, some lifejackets and a cooler she was storing near the lake.

“My dad used to be the caretaker for Camp OAC and he passed in 2020, but they let me and my mom and my child stay out there. We would do the cleaning, and we were living in Camp OAC in the one little house that was in the parking lot," said McLean.

Currently renting in West Kelowna while she waits for a rebuild at Camp OAC, McLean and her family often make weekend visits to the camp, enjoying the lake with their dog while they check in on things.

When the family returned to camp last week, her belongings were stolen and other people's items were tossed into the bushes.

"They left my canoe but they took the kayak and all the lifejackets. It’s just super frustrating after we lost everything to the wildfire.”

About a dozen lifejackets were taken from Camp OAC, along with a green Pelican kayak. While none of these items are marked for ownership, McLean says the kayak's tag is broken in half.

"The only thing we didn't lose in the fire has now been stolen. I have lost faith in humanity."