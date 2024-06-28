Sale and use of fireworks remains banned across Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Castanet/file

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund is reminding people wanting to celebrate Canada Day that the use of fireworks is not permitted in West Kelowna or most of B.C.

The Category 2 burning ban imposed by the BC Wildfire Service on all fire centres excluding the Southeast and Northwest fire centres includes fireworks.

And while it is still possible to purchase fireworks from online distributors, their use is not permitted.

“We are letting people know now,” says Brolund.

“We are not out there the night of searching and writing tickets, although we have that option under our bylaws.

“But, the bottom line is the sale of fireworks is prohibited in our jurisdiction as well as Westbank First Nation. That’s why you won’t see the roadside stands selling fireworks and that is one way to dissuade people.”

Some communities across the province have suspended their Canada Day fireworks show, going instead to drone light shows. Vernon, Kamloops and Chilliwack have all gone that route.

Westside Daze will also do a drone show July 12.

Other communities such as Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Osoyoos, who set off fireworks on the water were able to get provincial exemptions to go ahead with fireworks.

“Two things about fireworks,” says Brolund. “If they are used improperly they can be dangerous. People lose fingers, hands, eyes if not used in the proper manner.

“And to, with the fire danger we face, although we have had some wet weather, it is all too simple for these fireworks to get into a cedar hedge which acts like a wick and can draw it up to the edge of someone’s house which can happen so quickly.

Brolunds message for Canada Day celebrants is simple.

“We are asking people don’t celebrate with fireworks. There is just too much risk to it.”