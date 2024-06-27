Westside Daze pivot from fireworks to drone show amid wildfire concerns

Westside Daze is joining other festivals choosing to replace fireworks with drone light shows.

The decision to replace the popular fireworks show was made a few weeks ago following consultations with City of West Kelowna officials and Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

At least three other communities in the province, Vernon, Kamloops and Chiliwack are going the same route for their Canada Day festivities.

With the use of fireworks banned across the province by the BC Wildfire Service, Westside Daze president Tina Bisson said she was told during the meeting she was welcome to apply for an exemption but if it was denied, they would be left with nothing.

A drone show was suggested.

“It’s a huge new thing and cost wise similar to our budget for fireworks,” Bisson told Castanet.

“At the end of the day the show is going to be spectacular. It will be a 10 minute show with 100 drones.”

The show will be produced by North Star Drone Shows.

The prospect of a drone show also excited Brolund, especially with last year’s disastrous McDougall Creek Wildfire still fresh in people’s minds.

“It was a very difficult year in terms of the fire and you pile on top of that the use of fireworks, that makes it a very difficult decision,” said Brolund who admitted allowing fireworks has been a difficult decision over the past several years.

“And, there is no question there is a perception as well. Every year we hear from the public…some love it and some not so much.

“In the context of the wildfire and the devastation in our community and the trauma that comes with it, I think it was exciting to identify an alternative for this summer and give it a try.”

Brolund says his concerns in recent years have come on the day of the show when the fire danger rating is often extreme, it’s hot and the wind is blowing.

“Not having to do that this year and guaranteeing the community, as long as the weather cooperates, they are going to have a show is great.”

The drone show will also be tied in with FireSmart and promote FireSmart principles.

Going to a drone show doesn’t mean the end of fireworks. Brolund says fireworks will continue to be part of the annual Winter Light Up.

As for this year’s Westside Daze show, Bisson says the drone show will take place over Memorial Park instead of Gellatly Bay.

“So, when people come to the evening concert they should stay in their seats at the end of the show,” says Bisson.

Since it is taking place over Memorial Park people don’t need to leave after the concert.”

The show will take place at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13.