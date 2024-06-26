RCMP confirm one man taken into custody following attempt to enter school bus full of children

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP say they were forced to use a taser on a man on Tuesday following his attempt to enter a school bus that had multiple children onboard.

Mar Jok Elementary School confirmed that grade two and grade three students were on the bus Tuesday morning, headed to a bowling alley when the incident took place.

"At one point, the person unsuccessfully attempted to open the door of the bus. At this time, the police officers physically stopped the person, using a taser. These actions were in view of some of the children on the bus," an email to parents said.

Police confirm the man is in custody following multiple offences.

"He will remain in custody on the strength of outstanding BC warrants and this new investigation. This incident took place on Harvey Ave. and involves multiple witnesses, including passengers of a school bus," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.