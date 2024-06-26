Kid's fair, car show highlight busy West Kelowna Canada Day festivities

Photo: Westside Celebration Society

Memorial Park will be awash in activity when West Kelowna residents celebrate our nation's 157th birthday Monday.

From antique cars to activities for kids of all ages and the traditional cutting of the Canada Day cake, festivities offer something for everyone.

The annual Canada Day celebrations, put on by the Westside Celebration Society, take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Society president Tina Bisson promises something for everyone including a large kids fair that is going to “blow people away.”

“It’s a really big kids fair,” said Bisson.

“Last year families said there was nothing for kids so we want to make this a grand event.

“It’s the first time doing such a grand event.”

Along with a number of bouncy castles and activities for younger kids, Bisson says several activities are being included for older kids such as a Zorb arena, Zorb balls on water, a Fortnite castle and carnival games.

There will also be a foam party for 400 people taking place on two separate occasions during the day.

“Of course we also have the popular Envirometal Towing Show and Shine happening all day on the field. Pre-registration is suggested but not required.”

On the stage, Rollin’ Coal will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Gold Mynd performing from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Day cake arrives via ambulance at 3 p.m.

There will also be nine food trucks on site as well as a licensed beverage garden.